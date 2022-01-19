Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in SE Houston, police investigating

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening. 

The shooting occurred on the 10900 block of Gulf Freeway around 7 p.m.

Authorities said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a male lying near the sidewalk. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A witness told police that the victim was at the corner when a black 4-door sedan pulled up. 

That’s when the passenger of the vehicle exited and had a conversation with him. 

At some point, police said, the suspect shot the victim, and the victim ran a few steps and fell. 

The suspect got back into the 4-door vehicle and left northbound on the Gulf Freeway. 

The suspect is described as a Black male, medium build, around 20-25 years old, with black hair with a twist in them. 

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Houston Police Department. 