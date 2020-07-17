Man fatally shot by FBI agents in southeast Houston

article

Houston police say a man has died after he was shot by FBI agents who were executing a warrant on Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 5700 block of Hirondel St near Reed Road in southeast Houston around 9:45 a.m.

HPD says the FBI agents were executing a warrant for child pornography on a suspect at a residence.

As FBI agents were executing the warrant, police say the man came out brandishing a weapon. According to HPD, the man disobeyed FBI agents’ commands to drop the weapon, and at least two FBI agents shot at him.

The man died at the scene. No FBI or HPD officers were injured.

The Houston Police Department says their officers were not involved in the shooting and were only providing perimeter for the FBI.

The Houston Police Department is leading the joint investigation with the FBI.