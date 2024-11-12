Man falls onto East I-10, struck by two vehicles Sunday

article

Houston Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 6 a.m. Sunday near where I-10 and I-610 intersect on the east side of Houston.

Investigators say the 37-year-old man was walking on the U.S. Highway 90 connector ramp above the East Freeway and fell onto the freeway main lanes.

He was then hit by two vehicles.

When police and Houston Fire paramedics arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

Both drivers stayed on the scene, were questioned and released.

The identity of the man is pending verification by Harris County forensics.

The investigation is ongoing.