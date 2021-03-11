Man dies after stabbing in southwest Houston

article

Police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a man in southwest Houston.

The stabbing occurred in the 11400 block of Bissonnet around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the incident began a short time before at a nearby residence. A group of friends were hanging out in the yard of the residence when there was some sort of scuffle, police say.

Authorities say one of the men left in his pickup truck and went to a gas station. While he was trying to fix his tire, police say the suspect ran into the parking lot and began chasing the man.

According to police, they ran across the street, and the suspect, armed with a knife, assaulted the man.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the suspect left the scene on foot but they have a good idea of who he is.

