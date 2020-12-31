Expand / Collapse search
Man dies after stabbing in southeast Houston

Houston
Houston police investigate a stabbing on Globe Street near Minnesota Street.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a man in southeast Houston.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of Globe around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and found the man wounded in the living room of a home.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

According to police, the man reportedly came home from a club, went outside for a bit and came back in.

Police say a resident reported that the man then showed the other residents the wound and collapsed.

Police say no blood evidence was found outside, but blood was found inside the house.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

