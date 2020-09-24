Man dies after shooting in north Houston parking lot

article

Police say a man has died after he was found shot in a parking lot in north Houston.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of the North Freeway.

According to HPD, a nearby resident looked outside after hearing several gunshots and saw the man lying in the parking lot.

The man had been shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers found several pistol casings in the street.

No description of a suspect has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS