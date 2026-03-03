Man found dead after apparent hit-and-run on Stuebner Airline Road

The Brief A man was pronounced dead after he was found lying in the grass along Stuebner Airline Road. Harris County officials say there were vehicle parts found near the victim. There is no description of the suspected vehicle available.



Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Monday evening near the north Houston area.

Man killed in hit-and-run

What we know:

Sergeant Beaty reports deputies with District 1 were called to Stuebner Airline Road near Fernglade Drive about a male laying in the grass.

According to reports, deputies who arrived at the scene saw the man on the east side of the road and EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The caller told investigators they were walking along the road when they saw the man and called 911.

Sgt. Beaty stated there were vehicle parts near the body, suggesting the man was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Officials say they have no vehicle description at this time, but they might be able to piece the parts together to figure out what kind of vehicle it could have been.

What we don't know:

There is no description available of the suspected vehicle in the hit-and-run.