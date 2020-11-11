Man convicted of 'bank jugging' now in custody a year after sentencing

A man has been taken into custody more than a year after he was sentenced to 29 years in prison.

In October 2019, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced that Fverswan Alfred, 26, was convicted and sentenced for robbing an elderly couple that he tracked from a bank – also known as “bank jugging”.

Alfred was tried in abstentia. The DA’s Office said Alfred took off his ankle monitor and went missing after a jury was selected for his trial.

He had been released on $115,000 bail on the condition he abide by house arrest and wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Tuesday night, bounty hunters with Division 6 FIU turned Alfred over to Harris County authorities.

