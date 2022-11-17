Houston police officers, mental health counselors, and Houston fire officials were able to talk a man down from a power tower Thursday.

A 30-year-old man was seen climbing a 60-foot transmission tower.

Rescue officials were dispatched to the area of E. Hardy Road and Parker Road in North Houston where the tower is located.

The man will be taken for a mental health exam.

Center Point and Toll Road Constables also assisted in the rescue.



