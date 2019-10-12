Man chases down driver who hit elderly man on bicycle

An elderly man was riding bicycle on FM 1960 and I-45 in north Harris County when a car hit him and kept going.

The driver of the car finally stopped, then got out of car and started running. A bystander saw the man and chased him down.

"Once he started running, immediately I'm like 'OK I'm going to catch him'," said Edmound Samples. "That could have been anybody's kid, that could have been my mom, it could have been anybody."

A man was hit in north Harris County and taken by Life Flight.

Samples brought the driver back to where the victim had been hit to see if he was badly injured. After he began tending to the injured man, Samples noticed the driver had left once more, but was focused on helping the cyclist who was bleeding from a head wound.

The injured man was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Downtown and is in stable condition with head injuries.

The suspect, a white male, is now in custody, charges pending.

Advertisement

A driver hit an elderly man on a bike in north Harris County.

This is a developing story.