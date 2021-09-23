Man charged with murder of his 82-year-old grandmother in west Houston

article

A man has been charged with murder for the deadly stabbing of his grandmother in west Houston, police say.

Oscar Garcia, 36, is accused in the death of 82-year-old Flora Romero.

Houston police responded to a home in the 6500 block of Corbin Street around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Romero was found with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Garcia was detained at the scene and charged.