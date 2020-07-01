Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder of brother in east Houston

Isiah Lorenzo Lee, 27, is charged with murder in the 183rd State District Court.

HOUSTON - A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his brother at a home in east Houston.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 9000 block of Borden Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Borden Street.

Police say Lee shot Stinson inside the house and then fled. Stinson died at the scene.

Following an investigation, Lee was taken into custody the same day.

