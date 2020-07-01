Man charged with murder of brother in east Houston

article

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his brother at a home in east Houston.

Isiah Lorenzo Lee, 27, is charged with murder in the death of his brother, 31-year-old Robert Stinson.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 9000 block of Borden Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Borden Street.

Police say Lee shot Stinson inside the house and then fled. Stinson died at the scene.

Following an investigation, Lee was taken into custody the same day.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS