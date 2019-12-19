Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly wrong-way crash

article

Authorities say a driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in a wrong-way crash that left a man dead.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the driver charged as 23-year-old Fernando Lopez Aleman.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Thursday in the southbound main lanes of the North Freeway over Rankin Road.

Deputies say a silver Impala was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a white Charger that was traveling southbound.

Investigators say the wrong-way driver in the Impala exhibited signs of intoxication and was taken to the hospital.

A 36-year-old passenger in Charger died at the scene. Deputies say the driver of the Charger had minor injuries and did not have signs of impairment.

The North Freeway was shut down for several hours while deputies investigated the crash.