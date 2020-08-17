Man charged with capital murder in Liberty Co. shootings that killed 3, wounded 2

article

Authorities say a man has been charged with capital murder after killing three people and wounding two others in multiple shooting in south Liberty County.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wettstein, 60, had a swastika drawn on his forehead and was armed with the shotgun and rifle used in the shootings when he was arrested Monday.

Officials received a call just before noon on Monday about the shootings which occurred at three different scenes around County Road 4901 near Hwy 90.

Authorities say Wettstein first shot and killed Richard Lamm, 56, and Misty Herndon, 38, after shooting Herndon’s dog.

Wettstein then went to another house on CR 4901 and for some unknown reason fatally shot 59-year-old Bruce Mercer, investigators say.

Advertisement

After that shooting, deputies say Wettstein went to the next home on CR 4901. According to the sheriff’s office, Wettstein argued with Marvin Rumley, 66, and his daughter Amanda Rumley, 32, about their dog and then shot both of them.

Authorities say Marvin was shot in the head and Amanda was shot in the throat. They were air-lifted to a Houston hospital for treatment and both are reported to still be hospitalized.

While the shootings and motive are still under investigation, deputies say neighbors reported the Wettstein was known for often going around the neighborhood “ranting” about the dogs that were allowed to roam freely in the area.

The sheriff’s office says they are familiar with several prior calls to Wettstein’s home for various complaints.

Wettstein is currently charged with one count of capital murder. Authorities say several other felony charges are pending further investigation. Wettstein remains in the Liberty County Jail with no bond.

One of the victim’s family members says Wettstein was her mom’s ex-boyfriend. She declined to go on camera with FOX 26 but says both her mom and her mom’s current boyfriend were two of the victims killed on the scene.