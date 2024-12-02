Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after Sunday crash kills juvenile, injures adult

Published December 2, 2024 11:30am CST
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A bond has been set at $150,000 for a man charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Bammel North Houston Road near the Sam Houston Tollway in Harris County.

During the crash, a juvenile was killed, and an adult was injured.

Investigators say after the crash, 41-year-old Joel Gonzalez Chacin, "displayed multiple signs of intoxication."

The names of the victims and the details of the crash have not been released. 

Chacin was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

"Please keep the family and loved ones of the juvenile victim in your prayers this holiday season," said Constable Mark Herman in a news release.

The Source

  • Information in this article is from the Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.