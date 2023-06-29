Man charged in the murder of 19-year-old who had turned his life around, was headed to college

"I don't wish this pain not even on my worst enemy, not even on the people who did this to me," Kandy Trevino told us during an interview on June 21.

At that time, she didn't know who gunned down her 19-year-old son, Jonathan Blake Rodriguez,

He was found shot to death last month in his car in the 300 block of First Avenue North in Texas City.

Police arrested 41-year-old Joshua Calvert Blanks and charged him with the teenager's murder,

"Better that he's off the street, and he no longer had access to hurt anybody," Trevino said.

Last week, she told us she wasn't sure how she was going to pay for a proper burial for Jonathan.

"I felt compassion for her. I needed to help her, I just had to?" said Jomarie Flores, Funeral Director at Vasquez Funeral Home. "We will be donating our funeral services here, and giving her a casket and a visitation in our chapel."

Carmen Nelson Bostic Cemetery in Tomball donated a plot and grave market.

The owner sent us this statement:

"I saw this story on Fox News and was truly touched by Jonathan's story. When Vasquez Funeral Home reached out to our cemetery, it was an easy decision to help. Our mission is to be loving compassionate and of service when called upon."

"Very grateful for such kindhearted souls," Kandy Trevino said. "I can only hope and pray that they know they're a part of our family, that they're in my prayers for the rest of my life. They just made my life so much easier."