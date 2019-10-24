Man charged in crash that injured Jamaica Beach police officer

The Galveston Police Department says a Jamaica Beach police officer was injured by a suspect in a pick-up truck who was fleeing from officers.

Just after midnight Thursday, Galveston PD says the Lake Jackson Police Department requested their help apprehending a suspect that had been eluding capture for some time at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Galveston police officers and a Jamaica Beach officer deployed to a section of Farm to Market Road 3005, between the entrance to the Galveston Island State Park and the city limits of the village of Jamaica Beach, where there are two lanes in each direction and a grassy median. Police cars were positioned to keep the truck from crossing the median into oncoming traffic.

Galveston PD says the driver of the pick-up truck struck a Galveston police car and then hit a Jamaica Beach police car, lifting it off of the ground and throwing it into another vehicle.

The driver of the truck, identified by police as 41-year-old John Perkins, was taken into custody. The Jamaica Beach officer sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Perkins is at the hospital being treated for injuries. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant by the Galveston Police Department with a bond of $250,000.