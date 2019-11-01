Man charged for allegedly threatening manager at Houston Popeyes that ran out of chicken sandwiches

article

A man has been charged for allegedly threatening a Popeyes manager after he was told they were out of chicken sandwiches, court documents state.

Joshua Robicheaux, 30, is charged with aggravated assault for the incident on September 2 at a Popeyes restaurant on Scott Street in Houston.

According to court documents, the acting manager was informed that there were upset customers who refused to leave the drive-thru after they were told the restaurant was out of chicken sandwiches. Documents state the manager went outside as two males and three females got out of their vehicle, and she told them that the restaurant was currently out of the chicken sandwiches.

The manager reportedly told investigators that the customers appeared aggressive and under the influence, so she walked back inside the restaurant lobby and tried to lock the door as they pulled on the handle.

According to court documents, that’s when one man allegedly pulled up his shirt, brandishing a pistol in his waistband, and yelled “I’ll shoot this b----- up.”

The manager went to the back of the restaurant and called police.

Police say they received a Crime Stoppers tip more than a month later that identified Robicheaux as the man who threatened the manager, and she was able to identify him in a photo array.

Houston police say Robicheaux was arrested yesterday and appeared in probable cause court this morning. His bond was set at $60,000.