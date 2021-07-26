Man charged after attempting to smuggle 115 individuals in refrigerated trailer

article

A Rosharon resident attempted to transport over 100 individuals in a refrigerated trailer, authorities say.

The charges indicate that the 115 individuals were non-citizens, and were found in a trailer being hauled by a tractor east of Laredo on U.S. Highway 59 after a traffic stop.

43-year-old Michael Warren Mccoy, who was set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher A. Dos Santos last week, was allegedly going to make $250 from the trip.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Mccoy will face up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted.

The investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security and the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol.