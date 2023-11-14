The Houston Police Department is currently investigating a high speed chase that occurred on the Gulf Freeway on Tuesday evening at 6:22pm. The chase involved a man who was driving a stolen car, police said.

According to footage, officers pursued the driver on an unknown part of the Gulf Freeway, attempting to apprehend the man for several minutes. The man was eventually captured after crashing into other cars, leading the officers on a chase.

The chase started when officers spotted the man's car, which had been reported stolen. The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply.

While driving, the man hit other drivers, resulting in his car crashing and coming to a stop. Sooner after, he got out of the car and ran through a parking lot. Police were able to catch up with him and put him into custody.

As of yet, no word has been received on whether police have filed charges against the driver or released his identity. But they did say the suspect is a habitual evading suspect and is a documented gang member.

Officials did say no one was injured, and least three vehicles were hit.

The investigation is still active and police will provide more information as the investigation continues. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Houston Police Department.