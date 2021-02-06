Man surrenders after barricading himself in N. Houston apartment during domestic dispute

A man surrendered to SWAT and Houston Police after allegedly holding his girlfriend against her will with a firearm.

Houston Police responded to the 1300 block of Northborough Dr, near Rankin Road in response to a domestic violence dispute on Saturday, Feb. 6, around 3 p.m.

According to Houston Police, the male suspect was barricaded inside, holding his girlfriend against her will and threatening to shoot her.

Houston Police officers gave an update on the situation around 6 p.m.

Hostage negotiations teams attempted to convince the suspect to come outside.

Advertisement

After several minutes the suspect walked out of an apartment and surrendered.

The suspect could face charges of felony possession of a weapon and a domestic violence charge.