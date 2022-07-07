Man attacked with shovel at restaurant in north Houston, police say

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked with a shovel at a restaurant in north Houston, police say.

Officers responded to an IHOP on E Crosstimbers Street near Fulton Street around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say two male suspects were seen fleeing the area before officers arrived.

According to HPD, suspects attacked the man outside the restaurant and then followed him inside and continued to attack him with the shovel.

The Houston Police Department investigates after a man was attacked with a shovel.

Authorities say the suspects also threatened other people inside the restaurant.

Officers will review video related to the incident. Authorities say a shovel was found at the scene.