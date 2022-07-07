Expand / Collapse search

Man attacked with shovel at restaurant in north Houston, police say

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Houston police say the suspects attacked the man outside of the restaurant and then followed him inside and continued the attack.

HOUSTON - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked with a shovel at a restaurant in north Houston, police say.

Officers responded to an IHOP on E Crosstimbers Street near Fulton Street around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say two male suspects were seen fleeing the area before officers arrived.

According to HPD, suspects attacked the man outside the restaurant and then followed him inside and continued to attack him with the shovel.

The Houston Police Department investigates after a man was attacked with a shovel.

Authorities say the suspects also threatened other people inside the restaurant.

Officers will review video related to the incident. Authorities say a shovel was found at the scene.