Man assaulted by group, shot in East Houston apartment parking lot: HPD

A man is in critical condition after being shot from behind by a suspect who returned after assaulting him in East Houston, Houston police say,

Man shot in apartment parking lot

What we know:

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says around 10:20 p.m., northeast patrol units were called to Denton Street near Flintridge Drive about a shooting.

Arriving officers saw one man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, officials said. Houston Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police learned two hours before the shooting, a group of males allegedly assaulted the victim in the parking lot. One male came back to the scene with a few of the males in the original group.

The suspect is accused of sneaking up behind the victim and shooting him in the back of the head, according to Lt. Horelica.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other before the shooting.

At this time, the suspect has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Houston.