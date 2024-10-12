Man arrested and charged for pregnant wife's death in Houston

The Brief Lee Mongerson Gilley has been charged with the capital murder of his wife, Christa Gilley, whose death occurred at their home on Allston Street. An autopsy established homicide as the cause of death, citing neck compression, and revealed Christa was eight weeks pregnant. Gilley was arrested on October 11 without resistance and is being held at the Harris County Jail, with charges filed in the 497th State District Court.



A Houston man has been charged with capital murder following the investigation into the death of a woman at 816 Allston Street. The incident occurred late Monday evening, on October 7th.

Lee Mongerson Gilley, 38, has been arrested and charged after the death of his wife, Christa Gilley, 38, was ruled a homicide. The charges were filed in the 497th State District Court.

Houston Police Department (HPD) Homicide Division Detectives J. Diaz and A. Ledford responded to calls reporting a possible suicide at the residence. Upon arrival, they discovered Christa Gilley unresponsive; she was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Medical personnel noted suspicious bruising and trauma to Christa Gilley's face. Subsequent autopsy results from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences indicated that her death was the result of neck compression. The report also confirmed she was approximately eight weeks pregnant.

Following the autopsy report, detectives worked with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, leading to charges being filed against Lee Gilley. He was apprehended without incident on Friday, October 11th, and is currently held in the Harris County Jail.