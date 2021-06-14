Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly crash in north Houston

article

One man has been charged following a deadly crash in north Houston on Sunday morning, police said.



62-year-old Hector Lainez is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 262nd State District Court, according to a release.



Houston police said Lainez was driving a silver Nissan Sentra westbound in the 100 block of West Greens Road when he failed to stay in a single lane and struck a traffic light pole.

Police said his passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to Memorial Hermann - Woodlands Hospital where she later died.

Lainez was detained at the scene and determined to be intoxicated, police said.



Lainez was treated at the scene and later taken into custody.

