Man and woman found dead in Hockley home, possible murder-suicide: HCSO

Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Hockley where a 58-year-old woman and her 58-year-old man were found dead in their home.

Investigators say the 58-year-old man called 911 and told the dispatcher that he killed his wife several days ago and he'd be dead before law enforcement officers could respond to his home in the 24100 block of Bar Kay Lane.

Deputies found the 58-year-old man in his home's guest bedroom and his 58-year-old wife in the master bedroom.

Authorities are in Hockley investigating a possible murder-suicide after a male and female were found deceased inside a home.

The constable's office says the 58-year-old man has a history of mental health issues. Law enforcement officers have been out to the man's home in reference to his mental health issues prior to this murder-suicide.

Reports from those visits say the wife was interviewed during those visits where she told officers she wasn't afraid of her husband or in fear for her life.