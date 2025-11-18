Man accused of shooting his uncle in Aldine, investigation underway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly shot his uncle in Aldine on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Officials said they responded to a call for service in the 1900 block of Debeney Drive, near Aldine Mail Route Road and Aldine Westfield.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information is a man and his uncle got into an argument.
That's when, according to Gonzalez, the argument escalated to the point where the man grabbed a gun and allegedly shot his uncle.
The uncle was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The man was detained on the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on who the victim or suspect is.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X.