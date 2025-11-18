Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of shooting his uncle in Aldine, investigation underway

Published  November 18, 2025 9:42pm CST
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly shot his uncle in Aldine on Tuesday evening. 

What we know:

Officials said they responded to a call for service in the 1900 block of Debeney Drive, near Aldine Mail Route Road and Aldine Westfield. 

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information is a man and his uncle got into an argument. 

That's when, according to Gonzalez, the argument escalated to the point where the man grabbed a gun and allegedly shot his uncle. 

The uncle was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

The man was detained on the scene. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on who the victim or suspect is. 

