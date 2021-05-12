article

A man accused of leaving a tiger later found roaming the streets of west Houston has been released on bond Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was released from Fort Bend County Jail around 2:40 p.m. following a $50,000 bond in connection to a case with the Houston Police Department.

He was taken into custody on Monday evening, but as of this writing, the tiger is still missing.

This after Houston police received a report on Sunday evening about a tiger on Ivy Wall Drive near Riverlace Drive.

Prior to officers' arrival, video shows the tiger walking in front of a house. Cellphone video also shows an off-duty deputy confronting the tiger. The deputy then can be seen with his gun out, but he never fires.

Police say Cuevas is the man who was then seen on video taking the tiger inside a home. According to HPD, Cuevas then put the tiger in his vehicle and left the scene.

Police say responding officers attempted to pursue the vehicle, but lost sight of it a short time later.

Cuevas' attorney on Monday told FOX 26 the roaming tiger is not his client’s and he doesn’t know where the tiger is now.

According to court records, this recent release will make Cuevas' second time he bonded out of jail, following a murder charge in 2017.

