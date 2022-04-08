Man accidentally shot, killed at apartment near TSU; grand jury to review

A man is dead after being accidentally shot by a friend at an apartment near Texas Southern University.

Houston Police say it happened just after 11 p.m. at the apartment complex located in the 3600 block of Rosewood Street.

HPD officers arrived at the scene to find TSU police officers had stopped a vehicle just outside the gated complex.

The victim was inside the vehicle.

His friends told police they were trying to take him to the hospital.

Houston Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say that the victim's roommate was handling a gun that he believed was unloaded. The roommate pulled the trigger and the weapon fired, hitting the victim.

The roommate and the victim's friend were not injured in the incident.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The incident will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.