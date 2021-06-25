Man, 82, with Alzheimer's reported missing from SW Houston

article

An 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing from southwest Houston.

Faisal Waqialla was reportedly last seen leaving the 6600 block of De Moss Drive in an unknown direction of travel on Friday.

He was wearing a blue button-up, short-sleeve shirt with gray pants.

He is six feet tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

