Man, 32, charged with intoxication manslaughter in west Houston crash

A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in a crash that left a woman dead Sunday morning.

Brandon Rashon Freeman, 32, is charged in connection to the crash that occurred in the 10000 block of the Katy Freeway service road at Gessner Road around 7:45 a.m.

Police say Freeman was driving a Nissan Sentra eastbound on the service road when he ran a red light at an intersection and struck a Mazda 3.

Authorities say the impact caused the Mazda to strike a Toyota RAV 4 that was waiting at the red light.

The female driver of the Mazda died. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Police say Freeman was determined to be intoxicated, and he was taken into custody and charged.