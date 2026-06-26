Man, 18, accused of dragging Sugar Land police officer during traffic stop

The Brief Cristian Reyes has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant causing serious injury. He allegedly drove off during a traffic stop, dragging a Sugar Land police officer. The officer sustained a broken leg and a broken arm.



An 18-year-old man has been charged after an incident that left a Sugar Land police officer with broken bones, officials say.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, Cristian Reyes has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant causing serious injury.

The backstory:

The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday along SH 6.

According to police, the officer was conducting a routine stop on a car with defective equipment, when the driver attempted to drive away.

Police say the officer’s arm got entangled in the car door, and the officer was dragged by the suspect. The officer reportedly sustained a broken arm and a broken leg.

Reyes was arrested in Missouri City by Sugar Land police and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders’ Task Force.

What we don't know:

The officer’s identity was not released.