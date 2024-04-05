It's hard to watch untold gallons of water being wasted. So much good water and all of our tax dollars going down the drain.

Mayor John Whitmire has already addressed shockingly high water bills but some people are hoping he will tackle gushing busted pipes next.

"Thousands of gallons are wasted," said Siboney Monroy. "I just couldn't take it anymore, so I had to call you."

Siboney has watched, documented, reported, and fumed over two water pipe leaks she passes twice a day on her way to work.

"It really makes me sick to my stomach," she said. "I was holding off because we have a new mayor to let him get in and see what he's going to do, but it's already April."

Siboney has come to know the leak here in the 2400 block of Hayes just North of Westheimer for too long.

"Since November of last year," she said.

Some 3 miles away there's a bigger, more disturbing leak in the 3300 block of S. Dairy Ashford.

"That's also on my way to work and that one's like a lagoon, Siboney said. "That one is really bad."

This sidewalk is flooded and causing problems for those traveling the sidewalks.

Something residents in the area are probably used to seeing.

The owner of Rapid Repair Auto Center says this has been going on for at least 2 weeks, and it's no secret to the city.