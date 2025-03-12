The Brief An Uber driver was shot in the collar bone and leg while driving a passenger near the Medical Center. The driver drove himself to an emergency room nearby to receive care. The passenger got out of the vehicle after shots were fired and stayed on scene to assist police. Houston police have no suspect information at this time.



An Uber driver drove himself to the emergency room after being shot while in southwest Houston with a passenger in the backseat.

Shots fired on Main Street

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens says officers were called to the 7300 block of Main Street near Greendriar Drive around 12:20 a.m.

A male Uber driver was in the intersection with a passenger in the backseat when someone began shooting at the vehicle.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The driver was hit in the collar bone and leg, while the passenger in the back had a graze on his thumb.

CRIME: Crosby gunman receives no prison time in shooting that killed 19-year-old

Lt. Willkens reports the passenger hopped out of the vehicle while the Uber driver drove himself to the Medical Center nearby to receive help. He was last reported to be in surgery, Lt. Willkens said.

The passenger stayed at the scene to provide assistance to police.

What we don't know:

At this time, Houston police have no suspect information.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Investigators are also trying to determine what caused the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.