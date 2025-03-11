Crosby gunman receives no prison time in shooting that killed 19-year-old

The Brief A man charged in the killing of 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman will see no prison time Cayman Wilson was charged with manslaughter in 2022 Dikeman's family is distraught over the verdict



What was said to be a joke gone wrong turned into a shotgun blast that took the life of 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman.

The person who shot her, Cayman Wilson, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will not spend any time in prison.

The point-blank shotgun killing

Cayman WIlson (left) and Marissa DIkeman (right)

What we know:

Wilson took a plea deal in the shotgun killing in exchange for a 5-year deferred adjudication, according to records.

In 2022, Marissa Dikeman was shot in the chest at point-blank range after Wilson, a family friend and co-worker, called her into a room in her Crosby home and intentionally pulled the trigger, according to records.

Wilson, who was 17 years old at the time, said he was "playing a joke."

He was charged with manslaughter.

Records show he spent a day in jail, then, in August 2024, he took a plea deal.

No prison time for killer

The verdict:

Last week, Judge Ana Martinez announced the deferred adjudication. The state says they asked for 15 years in prison, saying the judge acknowledged that Wilson intentionally called Dikeman into the room and intentionally pulled the trigger. They also say the judge stated she considered Wilson's age and the fact that he administered CPR and called 911.

"I hoped he'd at least get jail time and go to prison. They were asking for 15; the max was 20. "We were hoping he'd at least get 15," said Terry Jackson, Dikeman's grandfather.

"Our life is just empty, she was our, our future. We took so much joy in watching her grow up," said Linda Jackson, Dikeman's grandmother. "I hope he carries it the rest of his life because we've had no justice so far."

The state's case

What they're saying:

The Harris County District Attorney's office provided us with the following statement:

"We presented a compelling case with powerful evidence: witnesses testified in heartbreaking detail about what they saw, and family members shared the profound impact of losing Marissa. While we pursued a different outcome, the judge carefully reviewed all the evidence and ultimately imposed five years of deferred adjudication."