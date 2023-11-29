Lunch for the Soul: Woman gives back to American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program really helped Patsy Gatterson when both her parents were diagnosed with cancer a dozen years ago. They took her parents to their medical appointments, and she vowed to some day give back to ACS.
She recently retired and is now volunteering and giving rides to cancer patients through "Road to Recovery", all while she also undergoes treatment for breast cancer.