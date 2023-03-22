Lunch for the Soul: Father of 7 discusses recovery from traumatic brain injury

FOX 26’s Melissa Wilson introduces us to filmmaker Doug Stroup, who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a serious bicycle accident.

The father of seven couldn't walk or talk for almost three years but has now fully recovered.

He says that is thanks in part to Samaritan Ministries International. Its members provide for each other's medical needs through prayer, encouragement and financial support.

He is also sharing more about his upcoming movies that touch on tough topics to help families deal with them through a Christian-based approach.

