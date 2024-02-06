Raising Cane’s, in partnership with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, is giving away 25 pairs of tickets to see Luke Bryan in concert at the rodeo.

On Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., customers can visit the Raising Cane’s location at 5326 S. Rice Avenue to enter to win a pair of tickets.

FILE PHOTO. Luke Bryan performs at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Twenty-five lucky customers each get to take a guest of their choosing to watch Luke Bryan from the Raising Cane’s suite at RodeoHouston on March 7.

The winners will be drawn by 7 p.m. Customers must be 18 years or older and present to win.

The location will also be hosting a rodeo-themed event including games, face painting and live country music.