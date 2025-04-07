Tips for cutting your energy bill costs as temperatures rise

The Brief Top ways to cut home energy bills include using a programmable thermostat to lower heating and cooling when you're not at home. Replace older appliances with Energy Star-certified models. Seal air leaks around doors and windows. Switch to energy-efficient LED light bulbs.



The temperature outside has been swinging back and forth between hot and cool so far this spring.

Tips for cutting energy bills

If you've had to switch from running the air conditioner to the heater and back, those energy bills can start to add up.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Home energy costs are one bill you can try to cut while the price of everything else seems to be climbing.

We asked for some easy, bill-slashing tips from Rick Douglas with Inertia Resources, which specializes in helping people cut their energy bills.