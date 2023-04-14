Bring on the fun and pints this weekend as the Love Street Music Fest pours into Houston.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Saturday for the Love Street Music Fest at Karbach Brewing Company Biergarten at 2032 Karbach Street.

Enjoy fun and music from featured artists Spoon, Jukebox the Ghost, and Mind Shrine as you dance the night away.

Tickets are available for $40 if you buy them online and $45 if you buy them at the door.

Click here for more information on how to purchase tickets.