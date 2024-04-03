Louisiana Governor seeking policy to revoke scholarships for athletes who skip National Anthem
HOUSTON - Louisiana's Governor is advocating for a policy that would revoke scholarships for college athletes who choose not to be present during the National Anthem, igniting debate over the intersection of free speech, athletic activism, and educational opportunities.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Click the video above for the full discussion.