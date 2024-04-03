Expand / Collapse search

Louisiana Governor seeking policy to revoke scholarships for athletes who skip National Anthem

Published  April 3, 2024 11:46pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

Louisiana Governor wants policy that would revoke scholarships for college athletes for not being present during National Anthem

There is a new debate related to the National Anthem.

HOUSTON - Louisiana's Governor is advocating for a policy that would revoke scholarships for college athletes who choose not to be present during the National Anthem, igniting debate over the intersection of free speech, athletic activism, and educational opportunities.

