Louetta Road shooting: Suspect shot at vehicle after couple refused to race, woman injured
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The suspect who shot at a vehicle and injured a woman on Valentine's Day has been booked into Harris County Jail on multiple charges.
John Spelock, 37, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful carrying a weapon.
What happened on Louetta Road?
The backstory:
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports on Valentine's Day deputies were called to 6610 Louetta Road for a roadway shooting.
John Spelock
According to the husband and wife, a white Toyota Corolla was driving alongside them attempting to race. The husband would not engage and honked at Spelock who then moved his vehicle in front of the victim's vehicle and suddenly braked, Sheriff Gonzalez said.
Spelock allegedly got out of his vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and fired multiple times into the victim's vehicle. The wife in the vehicle was shot in leg and then taken to a hospital for treatment. She survived the injury, officials report.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared the details of the suspect's arrest on his X account and HCSO sent out a release on Feb. 15 after the shooting.