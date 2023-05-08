Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is taking its addictive seafood celebration on the road with the launch of a new food truck.

Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location

The new Lotus Seafood truck will be available for bookings and catering for private parties, graduations, weddings, corporate events, festivals, public gatherings, or any special occasion. The new mobile eatery will also spread the "Loud Pack" love around town with pop-up locations and perhaps a residency at a food truck park.

The truck will offer a limited menu of fan favorites including Fish and Shrimp Combos, Boiled Shrimp with Corn & Potato, Wings, and Loaded Seasoned Fries (drizzled with Cajun garlic butter and Ranch and topped with cheese, bacon and scallions). They will also have Cajun Alfredo Pasta and Bowls (yummy kicked-up Cajun Alfredo dishes that feature garlic buttered shrimp and crawfish or blackened fish and shrimp) and their famous Loud Pack (Louisiana fried rice, topped with boiled shrimp, tossed in Cajun seasoning and garlic butter, and served with Lotus’ signature "Crack Sauce") and the Fully Loaded Loud Pack that adds corn, potato, sausage, and egg to the mix.

Chick-fil-A 'budget' combo hack goes viral on TikTok: 'You're getting ripped off'

Beverages will include freshly "squozen" Lemonade, sodas and water.

Lotus Seafood has been serving Houston seafood for the past 16 years.

The restaurant began as a "You Buy, We Fry" fresh seafood market on Braeswood Blvd. and has grown into a staple of Houston culture. The company now has five Houston Area locations, an ever-growing cult following of loyal sea foodies, and over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Lotus is best known for its fun, innovative menu items like its popular "Hot Boxes", "Loud Packs", and "Crack Sauce", along with frozen daquiris to wash it all down.

The restaurants offer fried and boiled seafood by the pound, along with plates and combos featuring lobster, fish filets, crawfish, oysters, Cajun shrimp, Po-Boys, chicken wings, and seafood-spiked rice and noodles, and frozen daquiris for dine-in or to-go.

The growing seafood staple also introduces new menu items on a regular basis to keep things fresh for its customers.

The food truck will be available for private bookings starting this month (May) and upcoming pop-up locations will be listed on Lotus Seafood’s Instagram @lotusseafood.

Voodoo Doughnut celebrating 20 years with deals throughout May

For catering and private events, email Catering@Lotus-seafood.com.

Unlike many restaurants that start with a food truck and expand to a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Lotus is adding the new food truck to offer customers more options amid the chain of very successful expansions the company has developed in recent years.

The new food truck will join a growing list of Lotus Seafood Houston Area locations including: Lotus Pearland - 11710 Broadway St., Suite 128, Pearland, TX 77584; Lotus Bissonnet At 59 - 9531 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074; Lotus Kirkwood - 2825 S. Kirkwood Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082; Lotus Veterans - 10092 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038; and their newest location Lotus Stafford - 2903 S Main St. Suite A, Stafford, TX 77477.

Visit https://lotus-seafood.com for hours and general information.