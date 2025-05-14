Lost child walks into man's home in Atascocita, officials search for parents

The Brief A young girl around 3 or 4 walked into a man's home in the 12600 block of Blackstone River Drive. The man said the girl was wearing a black shirt with no pants or shoes, officials report. Deputies say the child was not known to any of his neighbors.



Harris County authorities are looking for the parents of a young girl after she walked into a stranger's home Wednesday.

Lost child wanders into home

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman states deputies were called to the 12600 block of Blackstone River Drive about a lost child.

The caller reports the 3-or-4-year-old child walked into his home in Eagle Springs wearing a black shirt, no pants or shoes.

He said the child does not belong to any of his neighbors.

At this time, constables and Humble ISD police are actively searching for the parents.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the young girl.