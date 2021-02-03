Local woman starts Facebook group to support RodeoHouston vendors

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo canceling their huge event is devastating to the vendors. Many of them wait all year long to make the majority of their income at the event.

Now, for the second year in a row, hundreds of vendors are looking at other avenues to sell their merchandise.

Now, a local woman started a successful route - starting a Facebook Group for vendors to sell, and customers to buy.

"It has been incredible. I do not really know what we would have done in 2020 without that page. We hopped on there one Sunday afternoon. Had never been on Facebook as far as a company," said Jamie Cronk, whose family owns Texian Leathers.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

For 22 years, they have participated in the show.

Advertisement

Cara Adams immediately started the page called Texas Festival Vendors when it was announced in March 2020 that the Rodeo was shutting down.

"I think we thought it would get a couple thousand people and it would help some people, but we had no idea that it would blow up to more than 170,000 people. I am thankful that it did. It has been a lot of work," said Adams.

She has helped more than 90 vendors sell their goods on Facebook. More than 170,000 customers have joined and they continue to buy until this day.

MORE RODEOHOUSTON 2021 COVERAGE

With the news of no show this year, it’s shocking to many.

"It is a huge part of our livelihood. For it to just not happen, it was a shock because I really thought they would pull it together this year," said Cronk.

The show isn’t but the page will go on. You can help!

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Just go to Texas Festival Vendors on Facebook. Go to the group. Click to join. Fill out some questions and read the rules. You are accepted then you can shop!

It’s easy and it will help fellow small businesses. That has been proven. Without it, we probably wouldn’t have made it through 2020.

