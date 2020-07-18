Local, state leaders remember Congressman John Lewis

Texas and Houston leaders are remembering Congressman John Lewis, a pivotal leader during the civil rights movement.



Lewis died on Friday from pancreatic cancer. He was 80-years-old.



“Congressman John Lewis [was] a gladiator,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “A fighter, an advocate for human rights, civil rights, and social change. He did it all on the streets back in the day with Martin Luther King.”

Lewis last publicly visited Houston for the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. During his visit, he spoke to a large crowd. Lewis was honored as a Grand Marshal in the city’s 2019 parade.



“It doesn’t matter whether we’re black, or white, Latino, Asian American, or Native American,” said Lewis in 2019 in Houston. “We are one people. We’re one family. We all live in the same house.”

On Saturday, Texas representatives shared their condolences to the Lewis family.



“He was beloved from all Americans, no matter what your position in life,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. “There was not an American that could not understand that John’s journey, was an American journey. Our challenge is to let his life and legacy live forever. Never end.”

Congressman Al Green also met with reporters Saturday. Green and Lewis were arrested together in 2006 while protesting.



“He was a constant in the movement against hate for decades,” said Green. “He made a difference in that movement. I went to jail with Lewis. We, as they say, have done time together. While we were in that cell, he talked to me about the Edmund Pettus Bridge. He talked to me about some of the things others have endured. He was encouraging me to continue the fight, and others as well.”



The city of Houston plans to lower their flags to half-staff in honor of Rep. Lewis.



“He has just been a powerful force for the improvement of conditions for everybody,” said Turner. “This person will be deeply missed.”