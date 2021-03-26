Local Pug rescue group saves 130 pugs from China meat market for forever homes in Houston

It’s hard to imagine, but if it wasn’t for rescue groups like Pug Hearts of Houston, these little dogs would have ended up on someone’s plate.

"They breed them until about three or four years old and then they sell them off to the meat market," said Erika Landers with Pug Hearts of Houston.

"This is why I do this. Because if we were not here, these dogs wouldn’t even be alive," said Kristyna Lovell with Pug Hearts of Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It all begins in China where dog rescuers there stop meat trucks and take as many as they can. From there the pugs are flown to Los Angeles, they spend some 20 hours in crates.

Volunteers with the non-profit, Pug Hearts of Houston, drove 25 of the pugs from LAX to Alvin.

Advertisement

They arrived Friday night.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

"You’re just madly cutting zip ties to get them out as quickly as you can," said Lovell. "You’re like not one more minute in that crate, this is where your life begins."

"The fact that we were able to save these dogs and make them part of families, and bring them joy and happiness like they do us, it’s amazing," said Landers. "And the education, so that people understand what’s going on not just in Houston, but all over. It’s priceless."

For more about the rescue group, click here.