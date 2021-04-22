Local company honoring Vanessa Guillen with her own alkaline bottled water

Exotic Pop is known for having some of the most unique soda pops and snacks. They’re also known for honoring Houston legends, with their very tone product.



They have joined the family of US Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen to create an alkaline water bottle in her name.

The water bottle is available for $5 and all proceeds will go directly to the family of Vanessa Guillen as they continue their fight for justice in her name.

