Loaded Breakfast Biscuits recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

This week on Allison's Cooking Diary we are making Loaded Breakfast Muffins. Think of all of your breakfast staples in one bite! You get the sweetness from the pancake mix and maple syrup, the saltiness from the sausage and the cheese.

These are perfect for meal prep and a great on-the-go breakfast. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 cups pancake mix

1 ¾ cups milk

1 lb. ground breakfast sausage, cooked

2 eggs

1 cup shredded cheese

¼ cup 100% pure maple syrup

Method: