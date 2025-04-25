Loaded Breakfast Biscuits recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - This week on Allison's Cooking Diary we are making Loaded Breakfast Muffins. Think of all of your breakfast staples in one bite! You get the sweetness from the pancake mix and maple syrup, the saltiness from the sausage and the cheese.
These are perfect for meal prep and a great on-the-go breakfast. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups pancake mix
- 1 ¾ cups milk
- 1 lb. ground breakfast sausage, cooked
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- ¼ cup 100% pure maple syrup
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease a muffin tin with non-stick spray and set aside.
- Cook the breakfast sausage over medium heat until lightly browned.
- In a large bowl mix together the flour, milk, eggs, cheese and maple syrup. Fold in the cooked sausage until combined.
- Using a 1/4 measuring cup, scoop the batter into the muffin tins. This makes abou 14-15 muffins.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes until lightly golden brown.
- Serve immediately with extra syrup and enjoy!