Livingston ISD teacher arrested, allegedly had meth inside classroom

The Brief Police say Livingston ISD teacher Amanda Stanzel was charged with endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Livingston police say there was meth and other items linked to drugs found in a classroom at Livingston Junior High School. According to police, there is no evidence students came in contact with the drugs.



A Livingston ISD teacher was arrested after police found illegal drugs inside of a junior high classroom last week.

The Livingston Police Department said Amanda Stanzel had been arrested and charged with endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Teacher arrested for allegedly drug possession on school campus

The backstory:

According to officials, on March 12, Livingston Junior High School administrators called police about a suspicious substance they had found. When officers arrived, they identified the substance as methamphetamine and found other items linked to drug use in the classroom.

Stanzel had already been taken to a hospital for treatment and was interviewed the day after the discovery by investigators, police report. Probable cause was found, and two arrest warrants were issued.

After Stanzel was released on Wednesday, she was taken into custody and booked into Polk County Jail.

Livingston police say there is no evidence students came in contact with the drugs.